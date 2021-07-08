From Munich and Goodwood, we bring you the first real life photos of the all-new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. The first images show an Alpine White in the 220i / 230i variant, while the following shots feature the M240i Coupe in Thundernight Metallic. The BMW 2 Series Coupe is only the second generation of 2 Series but actually the latest in a long line of small, two-door, four-seat, small-engine, everyday sports cars from BMW.

The BMW 1600, back in the original Neue Klasse, was one of the cars that really got BMW started in this segment. The 1600 was followed by the iconic BMW 2002, which created the template for the brand’s success. Now, the second-gen BMW 2 Series is the newest iteration of such a car and potentially the last.

It’s certainly bigger than the 2002. For this second generation, the 2 Series grew a bit in length, width, wheelbase, and wheel track, although it also got lower. All non-M240i models are now 4.3 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider, have 2.0 inch longer wheelbases, and wider wheel tracks by 2.8 inches at the front and 1.9 inches at the back. They’re also 1.0 inch lower, which gives it a lower center of gravity and a sportier look.

It’s also interesting that the BMW M240i has different dimensions. It’s 3.5 inches longer than the previous M240i, 2.6 inches wider, and 1.0 inch lower but its wheel track increased by 2.5 inches at the front and 2.4 inches at the back.

Despite being drastically bigger than the original 2002, there are some design elements that harken back to that legendary sports coupe. The Hofmeister kink is back and, much like on the 2002, the lower window line is completely flat until it meets the kink, at a sharp angle. There’s no upward sweeping window line or gimmicky interpretation — it’s the real deal. There’s also a single, unbroken shoulder line, that runs from just above the front wheel, all the way to just before the taillight, which harkens back to the 2002’s famous chrome strip that ran the entire length of the car, even the front and back.

In terms of color options, there’s only one new color for the exterior of the 2 Series — Thundernight Metallic, and it’s an absolutely excellent shade of purple. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only), Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Grey.

As expected, the BMW 220i will come with BMW’s typical 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and return up to 37 mpg (6.3 liters per 100 km). While the BMW 220d uses a 2.0 liter turbo-diesel, that makes 190 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, while returning 50 mpg (4.7 liters/100 km). The BMW 230i gets another 2.0 liter turbo-four but with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (300 Nm) but fuel economy ratings weren’t released. Lastly, the BMW M240i gets a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six engine, with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, while getting 29 mpg (8.1 liters/100 km).

The market launch is set for November 2021. The MSRP of 2022 BMW 230i Coupe starts at $36,350 and $48,550 for 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, plus $995 Destination.