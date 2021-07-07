As the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe has been revealed, the online configurator has also become available on several websites around the world. The range of customization choice is quite impressive, so let’s have a look at what the G42 2 Series has to offer us. For starters, the new 2 Series Coupe will be available in three trim lines as follows:

the standard equipment trim line

the M Sport variant

the high-end M240i xDrive Coupe model

The standard equipment trim line, or base line, is pretty much a toned-down variant of the M Sport, bearing some softened up details and an overall underscored elegance. The M Sport version is recognized by its front-placed, triangular side air vents and the M logos placed on the front wings. With respect to the range-topping M240i variant, the model is distinguished thanks to its Cerium Gray accents in the kidney grille and front air inlets, as well as on the outer cap of the M exterior mirrors and the edges of the trapezoidal exhausts.

Moving on to the available paintworks, the palette currently comprises several choices as follows:

Alpine White uni

Black uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Melbourne Red metallic

Mineral White metallic

M Portimao Blue metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

M Brooklyn Gray metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

Thundernight metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

The range of wheel models is pretty diversified and starts with 17″ dimension, going all the way to 19″, many of which are borrowed from the bigger brother 4 Series Coupe. Notable choice are the following:

18-inch wheels, double-spoke, code 782, bicolor finish

18-inch wheels, V-spoke, code 780

19-inch light allow wheels, Y-spoke, code 783, bicolor finish

19-inch M Sport wheels, double-spoke, code 791

19-inch M Sport wheels, double-spoke, code 797

19-inch M wheels, code 791 M (for M240i model only)

19-inch M wheels, code 792 M (for M240i model only)

19-inch M wheels, code 893 M (for M240i model only)

The interior of the 2 Series Coupe can be customized with several ecologic and Vernasca leather upholstery options as follows:

Cloth Alcantara/Sensatec Black with blue contrast stitching (for M Sport/M240i models only)

Sensatec Canberrabeige

Sensatec Cognac

Sensatec Black

Vernasca Black

Vernasca Cognac

Vernasca Oyster

Vernasca Tacora Red

With respect to interior trims, gone are the wood choices, as we remain with a few metal and plastic options on the table:

Dark Graphite matt

Aluminium Mesheffect

High-gloss Black

M Aluminium Tetragon

Of course, among other customization features we include the M Shadowline headlights, the M Shadowline package with extended content, as well as the BMW Individual Aluminum Line exterior ornaments, the M seatbelts and the new illuminated M accents for the door covers.

All in all, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe offers plenty of individualization choice to suit almost every taste. Of course, we expect new paintwork (especially BMW Individual) to become available in the near future.