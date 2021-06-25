Obviously, the new G80 BMW M3 Competition has moved on massively since the original E30 M3 first hit the scene in the late ’80s. Still, it’s interesting to see where the lineage began and where it is now and just how far it’s come. In this new video from Car Throttle, we get to see them compare both cars back-to-back to see how much faster and capable the new one is.

The E30 M3 uses a 2.3 liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that makes 215 horsepower, while the G80 BMW M3 Competition uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 that makes 503 horsepower. Of course, the E30 M3 is much lighter, checking in at just over 2,600 lbs (1,200 kg), while the G80 tips the scales at over 3,800 lbs (1,730 kg). But that weight difference means nothing, as the G80 is just so much faster.

Around Car Throttle’s test track, which they nickname the “Curburgring“, the best lap time they were able to get out of the E30 M3 was a 39.65 seconds. Which is actually quite good, considering its relatively low power figures. However, the best time they were able to achieve in the G80 M3 Competition was 34.59 seconds. That might not seem like a big gap between them but, on such a short track, it’s a massive chasm.

Further proving just how far performance has come, they drag race both cars from a stand still. Obviously, the G80 is faster but how much faster is shocking. It’s four car lengths ahead just as the E30 is barely getting off the line. It’s almost ridiculous. CT’s host Alex was in the E30 and even cheated during one race, gaining a two second head start and he still barely won the race.

The new G80 BMW M3 Competition is probably the lease pure M3 in history, thanks to its heavily turbocharged engine, eight-speed slushbox automatic transmission, and even a brake-by-wire system. However, there’s no denying its incredible performance and driving fun. It might be the lease pure but it also might be the best.