Among all classic BMWs, the most highly sought after is the E30 M3. Its incredible driving dynamics and its legendary racing pedigree create a winning combination for any collector. So long as you have the money, of course. If you want an E30 BMW M3, you’re going to have to spend mega-bucks, with good examples easily cresting the six-figure mark. To make sure you don’t buy a car with a questionable history, this new video from Hagerty gives you a comprehensive breakdown of the E30 M3, what to look for, and what to avoid.

Videos like this can be incredibly helpful for buyers of the E30 BMW M3. If you’re a Jeff Bezos and you make six-figures a minute, you can just have one of your people go to the soonest big-ticket classic car auction and get yourself a perfect example. However, not all collectors or enthusiasts have that sort of money and need to be careful about which car they buy. $100,000-$150,000 is an enormous amount of money for most people, so one needs to be sure that the car they’re buying is the real deal, hasn’t been modified (incorrectly), and is in good working order.

In this buyer’s guide video from Hagerty, you get to learn a lot about the little things that make an E30 BMW M3 a good purchase. You get to learn about the subtle (and not so subtle) differences between it and the standard 3 Series, what sort of modifications many owners make, how to look for common issues, how much certain repairs cost, and which modifications are worth doing.

If you’re in the market for an E30 BMW M3, this video is a can’t-miss video. Spending that kind of money on a classic car requires some research to ensure the money is well-spent. This video compiles all of that research into thirteen minutes and is very helpful.