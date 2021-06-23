When it comes to ALPINA cars, two colors are equally iconic and easily recognized: ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green. The two paintworks have been used on all recent ALPINA cars, so it comes as no surprise that they are part of the standard color pallet for the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe.

In a recent photoshoot, the Buchloe-based automaker decided to pair the classy ALPINA Green with a more daring and intriguing new color: Aventurine Red. The name might sound familiar if you’re coming from the BMW world where the paint was used on several high-end bimmers. While the Green and Blue are part of the standard package, Aventurine comes with an additional cost: $1,950.

In the current photos from the Salzburgring, we see the B8 Gran Coupe with the usual ALPINA design elements and the optional M carbon roof. Many other ALPINA design cues are present on this luxury four-door coupe, like the modified aprons on the front and rear, the exhaust system with its four tailpipes and the 21-inch forged wheels in the characteristic classic multi-spoke design.

Prices start at $139,900 and for that kind of money you get a four-door coupe with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, making 612 horsepower. According to ‘preliminary’ tests done by the car maker, the B8 Gran Coupe will do 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Helping to put all of that power to the wheels is an ALPINA-tuned version of the same ZF eight-speed gearbox found in the M850i. Not only has the software been recalibrated by ALPINA but the torque converter has also been beefed up to handle the added grunt of the engine.

All of its power is sent to all four wheels, via a tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system. There’s also a limited-slip rear differential, to help unlock the B8’s dynamic abilities in corners, or as the Germans always like to say on press trips “zee dynamism.” Four-wheel steer is present, too, via ZF’s Active Kinematics Control System. Which means the rear wheels will steer up to 2.3 degrees either opposite the front axle at low speeds, or with the front axle at high speeds.

Starting at $139,900, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is actually cheaper than the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition, while being more exclusive and arguably more desirable.