80 Kilos Lower Than M135i xDrive

Where the M135i and its xDrive system would only send a maximum of 50 per cent of its 306 hp to the back when things get slippery, the 128ti however only has front wheel drive and shaves off 80 kilograms due to the removal of the rear wheel drivetrain. It is still 1445 kg, which isn’t featherweight, especially compared to MINI’s offering the form of the GP3. This track-focused car is a whooping 190 kgs lighter, has the same performance coming from the same twin-scroll-turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

In the 128ti, the 2.0 liter motor is producing ‘only’ 265hp which is roughly 40hp less than the other two cars, and 400Nm – 50Nm less. Both numbers are up to the GTI levels. The engine is hooked up solely to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There is no manual available, but there is a limited slip differential fitted as standard. The powertrain set up allows you to go from naught to 100kmh (62mph) in 6.1 seconds and up to a wholly predictable 250kmh (155mph) top speed. The sprint time is considerably slower than the MINI and the M Performance model, and while driving you notice the lower powerband. Especially at the top end, the 128ti lacks the oomph.

The other differences are in the details, and you will notice this when you are used to driving this particular set up. The key aim was to remove the underwhelming and difficult character of the M135i and create a more sporty and fun package. To do so, the engineers at BMW lowered the M Sport suspension by 10 mm, added firmer anti-roll bars and anti-roll bar mounts, fitted 8% stiffer springs and shock absorbers and made the differential 5% slower. There’s a slower steering ratio compared to that of the M135i to offer an improved handling and to create a dynamic harmony between all adjustments.

Improved Handling And Steering Input

The outcome is a lovely combination of sportiness and sophistication that you expect from a BMW which should react more normal and direct that its bigger brother. Where it is fun on one end, it is also a bit too polished on the other end not offering loads of engagement. The lack of power in comparison to the GP3 and M135i is something you will only miss when you are used to it. Other than that it offers just enough power to give you confidence in the newly improved handling and joyfulness. You could argue that a manual gearshift is sorely missed, but we have bothered BMW long enough to understand that the auto box is the only option we will ever have.