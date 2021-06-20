BMW and Michelin have developed a bespoke Pilot Sport 4 S tires for the M3 Competition, which works brilliantly on the road. However, if you want a more track-focused tire, one that’s both better for track-duty and that has some useful technology, Michelin is actually working on a new tire, which will become available on the M3 Comp right from the factory as well. It’s called the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect and it hooks up to the Michelin Track Connect app to give the driver live information about the tires’ status.

In this new video from Joe Achilles, he fits his G80 BMW M3 Competition with such tires and heads to the track at Goodwood to test them out.

The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires feature sensors in each tire. Those sensors then wirelessly connect to a control box that sits inside the car, plugged into USB, and the control box connects to a mobile app. From the app, if the driver’s mobile phone can be mounted in a place that makes it easy to be seen, the driver can see live information about the tires.

The app knows which track you’re at and which car you’re in. You then input the weather conditions and the app will tell you your tire temperatures and pressure and then give you recommendations on what they should be. For the temperature, the app shows you each tire’s temps in a color-coded graphic, to let you know which is getting too hot or which isn’t hot enough. That allows you, as the driver, to determine if you should push harder or not. It also tells you if you’re getting dangerously close to destroying the tires.

If you’re a BMW M3 Competition owner and plan on tracking your car, these Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires could be extremely helpful.