Along with the unveil of the refreshed BMW X3 and X4 SUVs, BMW also launched this week the facelift X3 M and X4 M. This new BMW X3 M Competition LCI follows the standard X3 LCI and brings mostly the same stuff. However, there are enough X3 M-specific updates to the LCI to make this refresh quite interesting.

BMW X3 M Facelift

With its new, more angular kidney grille design and sharper headlights, the 2021 BMW X3 M Facelift looks even angrier. The new design isn’t any different than that of the standard X3 LCI but that’s to be expected. Out back, new taillights with more three-dimensional geometry sit above quad exhausts and a black rear apron. It looks sporty but not overly so. There isn’t some outlandishly fake rear diffuser or superfluous canards. Just some exhausts, a roof spoiler, and sharp looking taillights.

In addition to the standard adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, the BMW Laser Light with a range of up to 650 meters is now also available as an optional extra.

Inside, most of the BMW X3 M’s original interior design remains intact but it now gets the new iDrive 7 screen from more modern Bimmers, along with the brand’s digital gauges. Both of which simple modernize the cabin a bit, keeping it more in line with more recent offerings. The climate controls are also from BMW’s more modern cars, which does keep it looking more uniform with the brand. Aside from that, it’s mostly the same.

Powering the BMW X3 M Competition is the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine (S58) that powers the BMW M3. While the X3 M was actually the first car to use the engine, the M3’s makes a bit more torque than the original X3 M’s. Now, though, the LCI brings the M3 Competition’s state of tune over to its crossover-shaped sibling. The BMW X3 M now makes 503 horsepower (510 PS/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.

BMW X4 M Facelift

Just like its brother, the 2021 BMW X4 M Competition Facelift gets a slightly larger kidney grille with a single-piece frame as well as 0.4-inch thinner adaptive LED headlights. The front bumper has been heavily revised and it is sportier and more attractive than ever. The central air intake is also flatter and wider, and they are surrounded by vertically arranged and elongated side air intakes.

These new air intakes are angled down towards the spoiler lip in a bend towards the center of the vehicle, where they follow the hexagonal shape of the central air intake. They are framed by high-gloss black trim elements. A black bar bearing the iCam provides visual separation of the grille.

In the back, the X4 M retains the typical coupe shape with a spoiler is mounted on the trunk lid. Optional M Carbon exterior mirrors and, on the BMW X4 M, a CFRP rear spoiler are available. The new rear bumper of the BMW X4 M features a wide, offset insert in the shape of an anvil. Like the lateral air-curtain-panels, which also accommodate the now vertical reflectors, this is finished in high-gloss black.

Inside, most of the BMW X4 M’s original interior design remains intact but it now gets the new iDrive 7 screen, along with the brand’s digital gauges. Both of which simple modernize the cabin a bit, keeping it more in line with more recent offerings. The climate controls are also from BMW’s more modern cars, which does keep it looking more uniform with the brand.

Extended Merino leather upholstery is available in black as well as in the Bicolor variants Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey/Sakhir Orange and Midrand Beige/Black. The BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Tartufo is also available as an option for the M sports seats.