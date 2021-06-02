Several markets have opened up the online configurator for the new 2022 BMW i4. BMW USA, BMW UK and BMW Canada are just some of them, so you can head over to see some of the i4 configurations, packages and options. Let’s start with the neighbors up north. In Canada, the BMW i4 will be offered with the following color options: Alpine White, Mineral White, Black, Black Sapphire, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Skyscraper Grey, Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, San Remo Green, Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. Some of those colors are specific to a model line – i440 vs. M50 – or even distributed by “accents”.

Inside things are a bit more diversified. You can order from a wide range of leather and Sensatec options, like the Vernasca Tacora Red, Black, Mocha, Oyster and Cognac, or the Sensatec Canberra Beige and Black, and perforated Tacora Red. The interior trims are a combination of fine-wood trim or aluminum.

The wheel choices are equally exciting with no less than nine options, ranging from 17 to 19 inch. You can either get your typical BMW wheel design or the more aero-oriented look.

The Canadian BMW website does not have the “Reserve Now” feature yet, but its UK counterpart does. The right-hand drive i4 models start at 51,905 GBP for the eDrive40 and the i4 M50 costs £63,905. Sport and M Sport models offered are offered at launch time for the UK market.

BMW USA has also opened the ordering bank for the 2022 BMW i4. A $1,500 fully refundable deposit is required and deliveries are expected to be by June 30, 2022. If you buy the car outright rather than leasing, then you may quality for a $7,500 federal rebate since BMW has not hit the 200,000 limit of electric vehicles sold in the United States.