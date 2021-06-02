Our report on the BMW i4 prototype went live yesterday and you can catch that read here. But today, we wanted to share with you some video impressions of the same i4 pre-production vehicle which we tested last month in Los Angeles. The video kicks off with a general overview of the BMW i4, courtesy of Dr. Robert Liebing from the BMW Testing and Engineering division who shared with us some of the secret details behind this BMW i4 electric car.

The last portion of the video features some driving footage of the BMW i4 covered in camo while we chase a BMW M2 Competition on the curvy roads surrounding Malibu. Our test car was in fact the top BMW i4 model – M50 – powered by two electric motors at each axle and producing 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque. That means the most powerful 4 Series of all is not only electric but also tuned by the M division.

The i4 M50 also gets a SPORT Boost function increasing the system’s combined drive power by 67 hp to its maximum of 536 hp for over ten seconds. At the same time, combined torque is upped by 48 lb-ft to 586 lb-ft. The weight distribution is 48-52. BMW says that power is good for a 0-62 mph time of 3.9 seconds. Top speed is 140 mph.

No word on the overall weight of the car, so that’s certainly an interesting metric to see. The U.S. market launch is expected in Q1 of 2022. The BMW i4 eDrive40 starts with an MSRP of $55,400 and $65,900 for i4 M50. Plus $995 Destination.

