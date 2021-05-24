The current generation BMW X3 and X4 models are some of the most popular BMWs today, the former especially selling in large numbers ever since it came out. The G01 and G02 models have been on the market for about four years now and that means they are bound to get the customary BMW Life Cycle Impulse (LCI). Due to their popularity, the exterior design changes will most likely be small and discreet and that’s why the rendering shown here is likely accurate.

The front end of the new BMW X4, drawn by the people from Kolesa, will probably have its kidney grilles slightly reshaped for a beefier look, along with a different design for the headlights as well. Chances are we’ll see them become a bit sleeker while the shape of the DRLs will also change slightly. The front bumper will also get some styling tweaks but overall, the general shape of the car will remain the same up front.

Unfortunately, it seems like the interior won’t get a drastic upgrade either. The BMW X3 and X4 are some of the oldest models in the range today, alongside the 2 Series, and that’s starting to show, especially on the inside. However, even though the LCI G20 3 Series will be getting the new interior design that will be kicked-off by the iX and i4, it seems like that’s not going to happen with the X3 and X4 though.

Therefore, the same layout will be kept until they go out of production in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Of course, more technology will be offered and the engine range will remain the same, but it would’ve been nice to see a new design inside the cabin. Even so, better materials will be offered inside the cabin with more color/trim combinations, to make things better. The facelifted X4 is slated to enter production in August this year.

[Rendering courtesy of Kolesa]