The MINI line-up is a bit weird at the moment, as the company is going through some drastic changes and is affected by some other issues as well, including poor sales. BMW, its parent company, announced it plans to turn it into an electric-only brand and that means current models will be slowly phased out. The hatchback models will most likely be the first to enter this new electrified era and therefore a new version with a completely new architecture underneath will be here somewhere in 2025.

That means MINI could not invest billions of dollars into making a new hatchback model, as the current version reached its seventh anniversary. Therefore, they decided to give it a new look with a second facelift. It’s a bit peculiar but not unheard of. The new version is now reaching dealers around the world as well as the driveways of excited customers. The guys from Lovecars decided to take a Cooper S out for a spin to check out all the novelties.

From the outside, the new MINI Hardtop is easy to spot for the trained eye. It has a new front fascia design that reinterprets the old motifs. It also comes with the new winged badge that has a simpler design compared to the old one. Round the back, the changes are even more subtle and less noticeable. Inside the cabin you’ll see that the old-school analogue cluster is now gone and all cars come with a semi-digital one. There’s also a lot more technology inside, from the screen for the infotainment system to the My MINI app.

As for the driving, the MINI hatch, especially in Cooper S guise, is still one of the most fun compact hatches to drive today. Although it lost some power compared to the older models, due to the new restrictions put in place by the EU related to exhaust fumes. But don’t take our word for it, check the video below.