Enthusiasts haven’t really warmed up to the 4 Series Gran Coupe since it’s just a 3 Series derivative with a more practical liftback. We’d just go with the Touring instead, albeit we do know it’s not available all over the world. The fact that BMW hasn’t released a four-door M4 doesn’t help its cause either. However, it does have an M Performance version with the renowned B58 engine. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six is good for 460 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

A new video shot at the Autobahn shows one of the few modified M440i Gran Coupes we’ve seen so far. It has a stage 2 kit that has pushed output to 460 hp and 630 Nm (465 lb-ft). It’s still down by 13 hp compared to the base M4 but it has an extra 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) over the entry-level M4 Coupe/Convertible.

Taking advantage of an empty stretch of the German highway, the driver pushes the M440i to the maximum. The modified 4er manages to reach a respectable 307 km/h (191 mph), which tells us the electronic top speed limiter has long been removed. The standard car tops out at 250 km/h (155 mph). For the sake of accuracy, the real speed measured by the smartphone app using GPS data is slightly lower, at 297 km/h (185 mph). Nevertheless, it’s no slouch for an M Lite car.

We’re dealing with an older 4 Series Gran Coupe since it has the previous-generation iDrive. BMW transitioned to the eighth-generation setup with the cars produced beginning last spring. While the two-door models have since gone through a mild Life Cycle Impulse, the more practical body style will receive its LCI later this week. The German automaker intends to show the 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe and 2025 i4 in Beijing at Auto China.

Lest we forget there’s a second M Performance 4 Series Gran Coupe, the M440d. Whether it’s sticking around with the impending facelifted model is not known. For what it’s worth, the M440d Coupe and Convertible LCI models are still available. However, we know for a fact the next-gen X3 debuting in June will not get the M40d treatment.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube