Back in March, BMW launched a new My BMW App, allowing you access to a whole new world of features for your car, as well as a new way of interacting with it. The My BMW App replaced the old BMW Connected app which is going to be retired in the future, as the new version comes with more features.

The new app – available for both iOS and Android – comes with a lot more information on the car’s status and, depending on the equipment, it will allow you access to certain functions, from a distance. For example, you will be able to lock or unlock the car from your phone, find it using GPS and monitor its surroundings, using the Remote 3D view function, provided your car is fitted with 360-degree cameras.

Other key features include getting notifications whenever a remote software upgrade is available for your car. In this case, you can download these updates on your phone and then have them installed in your car whenever you want. The new Digital Key feature also works with the new My BMW App, allowing you to use your smartphone as a key fob. Of course, just like on the old app, the new one includes Amazon Alexa connectivity too.

