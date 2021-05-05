This year’s Nurburgring 24-hour race is coming up fast and this weekend, the teams that have already signed up for it will be racing to establish the starting positions on the grid. The six-hour qualifying race is set to take place this Sunday and BMW announced it will be fielding no less than seven M6 GT3 cars in the 49th edition of the Eifel Marathon. That’s right, seven M6 GT3 cars will be racing this weekend for a good position on the starting grid of the race that’s bound to take place between 5 and 6 June.

ROWE Racing will have two cars in the event, cars number 1 (formerly #99) and number 98. The #1 car will be driven by Nick Catsburg, Nick Yelloly as well as John Edwards and Phillip Eng. The former two were among the driver line-up that won the race back in 2020, the 20th title for BMW in this historic race. Driving the other ROWE Racing car will be BMW works drivers Connor De Phillippi, Martin Tomczyk, Sheldon van der Linde and Marco Wittmann.

Walkenhorst Motorsport will be racing three cars in this year’s event. Car number 100 will have Henry Walkenhorst, Friedrich von Bohlen, Jörg Breuer, and Andreas Ziegler behind the wheel. Car number 101 will be driven by Christian Krognes, David Pittard and Ben Tuck while the last M6 GT3 to fly under the Walkenhorst Motorsport colors will wear the number 102 and will be driven by Mario von Bohlen, Sami-Matti Trogen, Jörg Müller and Jakub Giermaziak.

Schubert Motorsport will also have a team in the running, the BMW M6 GT3 wearing the number 20 being scheduled to race with Jesse Krohn, Jens Klingmann, Alexander Sims, and Stef Dusseldorp behind the wheel. Last but not least, the BMW Junior team will also have a car in the race. The number 77 will have the usual Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen trio behind the wheel, joined by BMW Works Driver Augusto Farfus for a bit more experience.