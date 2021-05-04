The Nurburgring Endurance Series is carrying on despite the Coronavirus situation. The season’s opener was cancelled due to serious amounts of snow being present on the famous track but now things have toned down and the series can continue. The third race just took place this past weekend and BMW did rather well, with its ageing M6 GT3 race car. The number 99 car, entered by ROWE Racing into the competition, crossed the finish line fifth after four hours of racing.

The drivers, Nick Catsburg, John Edwards and Nick Yelloly, did a terrific job at keeping the competition at bay. Another BMW M6 GT3 run by ROWE Racing came in sixth, just behind the number 99 car. This time, it was Connor De Phillippi, Martin Tomczyk and Marco Wittmann who were behind the wheel of the number 98 car. Last, but not least, a third BMW M6 GT3 managed to post the fastest lap time of the race.

It was the number 20 car run by Schubert Motorsport. Even though that lap time offered them the pole position, the car driven by Jens Klingmann, Jesse Krohn, Alexander Sims and Stef Dusseldorp came in eleventh overall. The BMW Junior Team was also in the race but, unfortunately for them, they didn’t finish, the Nurburgring being a tough track in that regard even for more experienced drivers. “Our pace was good, and we made great progress again. We are confident and well-positioned,” said Max Hesse after the race.

In the SP10 class for GT4 cars, Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport secured second place. The #191 BMW M4 GT4 was driven by Michael Fischer, Gabriele Piana and Michael Schrey. In addition, the BMW teams picked up five class wins in both NLS races. The victorious teams included Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport, Adrenalin Motorsport Team Alzner Automotive, FK Performance Motorsport, and Schnitzelalm Racing GmbH.