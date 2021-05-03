The newly launched BMW 128ti is now getting delivered around the world and we’re bound to see plenty of reviews featuring the new model from BMW as well as all sorts of drag racing and acceleration tests. One of the first comes from AutoTopNL, the guys taking the 128ti out for a run on their nearby unrestricted Autobahn section, to see how it handles a top speed run. According to their measuring equipment, it did rather well.

The BMW 128ti is meant to be a hot hatch to tackle other front-wheel drive exclusive models of this size. The one that comes to mind most often is the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The legendary German hot hatch has similar specs to the BMW and it seems like the two will be dueling in no time. But what are those specs exactly? Well, the 128ti uses a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 265 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.

All that power is sent to the front wheels alone via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. According to BMW this setup should allow the BMW 128ti to reach the benchmark speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds. But what did the Dragy app say when the guys from AutoTopNL tested the car? Well, according to the video below, their model reached the speed in 5.93 seconds. It’s not a night and day difference but, once again, the BMW figures seem a bit understated.

As for the top speed of the car, it was electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) as it is usually the case with BMW models. And that didn’t seem to be a terrible ask from the car, as it managed to reach its limiter in decent time, without slowing down too much towards the top end. This isn’t an M product after all but rather a warmish hatch meant to keep the driver smiling while driving,