The flagship Rolls-Royce dealership in the heart of London’s Mayfair was closed a while back, undergoing a drastic change of looks and features. It was a long process but well worth the effort as we can now check out what exactly changed. HR Owen, the company running it, published a few shots of the new look. As you can already guess, you can now go and configure your perfect Rolls-Royce and check out the facilities in the process.

The new site – located in a dual-aspect space on Stratton Street and Berkeley Street – provides additional space and an opportunity to create an immersive client experience in line with Rolls-Royce’s DNA. The new, client experience begins at the front door, which resembles Rolls-Royce’s famous Pantheon grille. The doorway is topped by an uplit Spirit of Ecstasy, produced by the same maker as the iconic figurine that graces every Rolls-Royce motor car.

The interior concept is based on a luxury Galleria shopping experience. Each Rolls-Royce model has its own dedicated space, framed and presented according to its personality and identity. A lighting arrangement illuminates the area in which clients take delivery of their commission, using different sequences and orientations to create an engaging atmosphere, dependent on the product.

The lounge area features a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, displaying intriguing objects and pieces designed to spark ideas and conversations as part of the commissioning process. Discussions can also take place in the ‘Speakeasy’ bar to the rear of the store. Like its Prohibition-era namesake, this is a relaxed, comfortable and secluded space where clients can mix and socialize. More private still is the Brand Director’s office, which includes a cutting-edge configurator for finalizing specifications.

The true heart of the store is the Atelier, which houses samples of surface finishes, wood veneers, leathers, embroidery threads and numerous lambswool samples and fabrics. Other options on view include convertible hood fabrics and headliners, plus wheel options.

The surface finish samples are presented in the familiar Rolls-Royce speedform shape that makes it easy to visualize two-tone color combinations; the leathers are rolled on wands with handles from the iconic Rolls-Royce umbrellas, while the veneers are shaped like the cross-section of an aerofoil, recalling The Hon Charles Rolls’ exploits in aviation.

In another nod to history, albeit more recent, the social space within the Atelier is known as the Library. This is a reference to the code-name given to the design studio where the first Phantom was created in the early 2000s, as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars came into BMW Group ownership.