Event though MINI will have to put its Oxford plant on hold for three days because of the global microchip shortage, you can still configure your dream setup on the MINI USA website. The online configurator was recently upgraded and it now has a more streamlined design, a better user experience and new features. MINI says it took customer feedback into account when setting it up and that should be reflected in the end product.

The website’s enhancements include a complete redesign of key product pages including the MINI Hardtop 2-Door and 4-Door models, MINI Convertible, MINI Cooper SE electric, MINI Countryman and MINI John Cooper Works lineups, as well as the page featuring all the MINI Special Editions. The site’s online shopping tools were also combined in the new “Shop @ Home” page for an easier research and purchase process at home.

The most significant upgrade to the site is the new BYO customization tool, designed to bring MINI customers together with dealers more quickly and efficiently. It retains and refines several key features from the previous configuration platform, while adding entirely new features that streamline the experience for prospective MINI customers and make the overall customization process more engaging, simplified and enjoyable.

The BYO platform includes a 360-degree, hi-res views of MINI exteriors and interiors, interstitial messaging to confirm customization selections, value-driven stories about features and options for added context to customers and the option to save and share personalized customizations with unique Build Codes.

“One of the most enjoyable parts of the new car buying process is the ability to virtually create and visualize what your new MINI will look like,” said Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager, MINI USA. “In updating our consumer site, we set out to create a whole new Build Your Own experience to perfectly match MINI as one of the most famously customizable automotive brands out there.”

MINI USA also plans to make additional enhancements later this year. These enhancements include: a Micro-Configurator that allows customers to compare trim features and exterior color; A Dealer Inventory Matching enabling users to see vehicles in nearby dealer inventory that closely match the selections of their build in real-time as they customize through the BYO steps. In-Transit Inventory to provide the ability to show vehicles that have been produced, but are not yet on dealer lots and Build Recommendations that will recommend certain models and options based on geographic and demographic data.