Next year BMW M celebrates its 50th birthday and the Motorsport brand is planning a series of anniversary models. One of them just happens to be the BMW M4 CS (G82). Sitting above the M4 Competition, the M4 CS continues the tradition brought to market by the F80 M3 CS and F82 M4 CS. It will also preview the first ever M4 CSL which is rumored to arrive by 2023. Today, courtesy of @joelre98, we have a new series of spy photos showcasing the CS model.

This particular M4 prototype has some interesting bits of aero attached to it. Up front there’s a massive splitter attached to the underside of the bumper, the wheels have a different design and hide golden brake calipers underneath which traditionally means they have carbon ceramic rotors. Then there’s the rear end, where a massive spoiler is attached to the boot lid and where we can also take a look at what seem to be Michelin Cup 2 tires.

Those signs could also point to a high-performance tune on this M4 and initially we thought this could be a test bed for M Performance parts. but the M Performance catalogue for the M4 is already available. Therefore, this seems to be an M4 CS in hiding, a car our sources tell us will enter production in July 2022 and will be available in a very limited series.

As in the past, BMW M will also bring additional performance to the M4 CS. Along with more power – in the form of at least 550 hp – we expect the CS to have a remapped ECU, improved limited slip differential and suspension tuning. Of course, the top of the line M4 CSL will rely on additional weight savings, more power and exclusive colors, among many other things.

Click below for more photos of the M4 CS G82: