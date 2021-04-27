The upcoming M5 CS is the most powerful BMW production car to hit the streets. What’s more impressive than that, though, is the fact that the BMW M5 CS engine is also the most powerful engine BMW has ever produced, in any car. The reason that distinction is important is that the most powerful engine the M Division ever made, up until a few days ago, never powered a BMW. Instead, it powered the McLaren F1.

Powering the M5 CS is the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 as every other M5, except it’s been massaged to make 627 horsepower, up just ten ponies, yet its torque rating of 553 lb-ft remains unchanged. According to BMW, though, its 0-60 mph time has dropped to 2.9 seconds, versus the 3.1 seconds flat for the M5 Competition. The BMW M5 CS sprints from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.4 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph). The rest of the powertrain is the same as every other M5; an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive.

The BMW M5 CS will be limited to one model year only – 2022. For the U.S. models, the weight savings is confirmed at 230 lbs over the M5 Competition. The European spec M5 CS shows a weight loss of 70 kilograms compared with the M5 Competition. U.S. cars are expected to arrive in the second half of the year. No word on the final number of units to be produced, nor their allocation by market. MSRP is $142,000 plus $995 Destination.

Only three colors are available. The standard color is Brands Hatch Grey metallic, with two optional colors; Frozen Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Deep Green metallic. The interior comes in but one color scheme — black with red accents. If you want gold brake calipers instead of red ones, you can have those at no extra cost. Yet, we’re glad that BMW picked the Frozen Deep Green Metallic as the launch color.

[Photos: BMW Poland]