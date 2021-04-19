Auto Shanghai is one of the world’s largest and most significant automotive shows, so it comes as no surprise that BMW chose the Chinese event to host the premiere of the new BMW iX. To our knowledge, this is also the first open-to-the-public car event since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago. According to a BMW press release, the Auto Shanghai 2021 will be held in compliance with strict hygiene regulations and will open its doors on April 21.

The BMW iX is first model in the brand’s line-up to feature the new Operating System 8 and the latest generation of BMW iDrive. Furthermore, iDrive 8 provides the basis for the seamless integration of additional digital services. The enhanced possibilities for using market-specific apps in China that this enables brings another focal point to BMW’s presentation at Auto Shanghai 2021.

Under the internal codename I20, the new BMW iX is underpinned by a new technical platform which is both scalable and modular and will likely make its way onto several future models from BMW i and the core BMW brand. As you may happen to know, the iX is still under extensive on-road development and is scheduled to go into production at the Dingolfing plant in the second half of 2021.

The iX electric flagship is underpinned by the latest, 5th generation BMW eDrive platform, which is also found under the new iX3 and will also make its underneath the upcoming i4. The architecture comprises the two electric motors, the power electronics, the charging technology and the high-voltage battery.

The two drive units will make around 370 kW (500 horsepower) and will be powered by a battery pack larger than 100 kWh. Oddly, BMW wasn’t specific as to the battery density, simply claiming it to be larger than 100 kWh. With that large battery, though, the BMW iX is said to have a range of 600 km (373 miles) on the WLTP-cycle.

For the U.S., BMW is claiming around 300 miles of range. The BMW iX xDrive50 is also said to have a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds, though BMW was unspecific.

In terms of charging, the BMW iX models will have 200 kW charging speed on compatible DC fast chargers. At that speed, the BMW iX can go from 10-80 percent battery in just 40 minutes. There’s also a quick ten-minute fast charge, that can quickly 120 km (75 miles) of charge to the BMW iX xDrive50 or 90 km (56 miles) to the xDrive40.

Pricing for the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 will be released later this year, but BMW hints at an MSRP around the $85,000 mark.