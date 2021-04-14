The MINI Hatch and Convertible models got a second facelift earlier this year, meant to keep them relevant until a completely new generation is launched. Those with a keen eye for detail might’ve noticed though that the original unveiling of the two excluded the John Cooper Works version. Well, today we’re taking a look at the top-spec model in all its glory, unveiled with a fresh face but not so fresh specs.

At the front of the vehicle, the round LED headlights and the hexagonal radiator grille, which features a red crossbar now extends far downwards. Enlarged air cooling openings ensure optimum temperature control of the drive and brake systems in extremely sporty driving situations. The model-specific side scuttles on the front side panels and the rear apron, which now features a distinctive diffuser to optimize airflow in the rear area of the underbody, have also been redesigned.

That’s about it in terms of exterior design changes, as one would expect. However, the new model comes with more standard features now, such as an 85mm sport exhaust, the Sport brake system developed with Brembo, an 8.8 inch display for the new infotainment system and many others. There are technical upgrades available as well, but they come at an extra. For example, the new John Cooper Works hatch can be fitted with a new version of the Adaptive Suspension.

This uses a frequency-selective damper technology to ensure an optimized balance between sportiness and ride comfort. An additional valve smooths out pressure peaks within the damper when driving over minor bumps, thereby creating a harmonious driving experience. The necessary adjustment takes place within 50 to 100 milliseconds. Direct contact with the road is maintained during sporty driving. In the MINI John Cooper Works, the new Adaptive Suspension operates with more than ten percent greater damping force than before.

Unfortunately, the engine specs remained the same. The MINI John Cooper Works hatch still uses a 231 horsepower 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, with 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal. With the standard six-speed manual gearbox, it will do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds, while the automated, optional eight-speed gearbox cuts 0.2 seconds off that time.

Inside the cabin you can configure your car the way you want it to, from a myriad of choices. New color combinations and materials are waiting, as well as a new layout for the infotainment system. You also get two color worlds for the displays. In “Lounge” mode, the display surfaces appear in relaxing shades of blue and turquoise. Switching to “Sport” mode causes the screen backgrounds to glow in red and anthracite. The new car will be arriving in dealerships later this year.