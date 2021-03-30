The new BMW M3 and M4 Competition models are doing the usual internet rounds these days as they are the hottest product straight out of Munich. When BMW launches a new M car (or, in this case two of them at the same time), the world pays attention as the Germans have built themselves quite the reputation for being true craftsmen in their field. The guys from Lovecars decided to chip in on the topic as well with their most recent review.

Unfortunately, Tiff is missing from the picture but Paul does a good job at keeping us in the loop regarding what’s new on these M cars. And while the spec sheet is rather well known by now, as well as the technology you get, we’re more curious about how this thing drives and handles itself on the road. Speaking about that exact topic, Paul reminds us that modern-day M3 and M4 models do come with a plethora of choices in terms of adjusting every single setting you want.

While that was a criticized approach in the past, with various ‘old school, die-hard fans’ saying it makes driving the car too complicated, nowadays it’s a welcome addition to your portfolio. The cars are adjustable in almost every single way, meaning you can have your cake and eat it too. And you can even tune the brake feel in the new M3 and M4 Competition, if you feel like it. If you don’t, just enjoy them as they come.

So what’s the conclusion? It looks like Paul arrives at the universally accepted highlight that the new M3 and M4 Competition models are truly worthy of the M badge on the boot. That means they can be subdued and decently comfortable in an every-day setting while also turning into proper beasts when you want them to. Check out the video below for more details.