Dahler Competition has just revealed their latest tuning product, this time based on the BMW M340i xDrive. The standard B58 3.0 liter engine already makes an impressive 374 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, but Dahler takes this a bit further. Thanks to a couple of power kits, the Dahler BMW M340i xDrive now makes 435hp and 610Nm of torque in stage 1. The kit was already tested and approved as per WLTP-E6D. The second stage of the power kit brings the power output to 455hp and 640Nm of torque. Those are the same performance levels as the current F80/F82 M3/M4 generations.

Furthermore, the tuning program from Switzerland includes a new stainless steel sports exhaust system with four ceramic coated 90mm tailpipes. The ceramic coating features high hardness, resistance to wear, low thermal conductivity and electric insulation. Of course, it also comes with a better sound, thanks to the Eventuri intake system and the CAN bus-controlled exhaust valve controller. The latter allows the driver to control the noise levels.

It wouldn’t be a proper tuning project without an aftermarket suspension system. The new suspension can be adjusted in height and hardness. Dahler is also working on a competition coilover suspension with DDC plug and play.

The visuals were not ignored either. The Dahler bodykit features a series of carbon fiber parts, starting with a front splitter, carbon fiber rear spoiler, carbon fiber roof antenna and front grilles, and M style mirror caps. Lastly, a new set of ultra-light 20 inch CDC1 forged wheels with high strength and low weight are included as well.