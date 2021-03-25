MINI USA announced today the availability and U.S. pricing for the new 2022 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition. The new MINI Countryman Boardwalk comes with a very generous level of equipment and appeals to those who want to make a statement wherever they go. The car will be built in limited numbers, according to the British car maker but we haven’t been given an exact number for the world market.

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition, a Cooper S variant, has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $38,365 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee. A Cooper S ALL4 variant is also available at $40,365 MSRP. This limited-edition Countryman began production in March of this year. And will be available at U.S. dealerships in April 2021.

As for the unique features, the MINI Countryman Boardwalk edition comes in a very special color, dubbed Deep Laguna metallic, a hue that was previously reserved exclusively for the MINI Convertible Sidewalk edition model. The blue finish does create a nice contrast with the black details all around the car, from the mirror caps to the roof.

The Boardwalk Edition also comes with matching black 18-inch Pin Spoke wheels and a Piano Black Exterior Trim. Turning to the interior, the Boardwalk Edition includes a Leather Cross Punch Black interior trim along with the Touchscreen Navigation Package on the console. The Boardwalk Edition also comes equipped with door sills, roof and dashboard graphics, as well as special Boardwalk side scuttles.

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition comes with several optional interior and exterior features, including LED Fog Lights and Headlights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry and power-folding exterior mirrors with auto-dimming on both the interior and exterior mirrors. Other standard and premium features are also included in this limited edition Countryman.

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition will be available at all 116 dealerships across the U.S. in April 2021.