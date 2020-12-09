MINI announced yet another limited-run model today, this time built atop the Countryman SUV model. The new MINI Countryman Boardwalk comes with a very generous level of equipment and appeals to those who want to make a statement wherever they go. The car will be built in limited numbers, according to the British car maker but we haven’t been given an exact number for the world market. What we do know is that the UK market will be getting just 325 of them.

As for the unique features, the MINI Countryman Boardwalk edition comes in a very special color, dubbed Deep Laguna metallic, a hue that was previously reserved exclusively for the MINI Convertible Sidewalk edition model. The blue finish does create a nice contrast with the black details all around the car, from the mirror caps to the roof. According to the officials, the name refers to the promenades of traditional seaside resorts in the British home of the MINI brand.

The characteristic boardwalk pattern; wooden beams laid longitudinally and diagonally on the promenades; now serve as the inspiration for the emblem of the new edition. A stripe pattern in Deep Laguna metallic and black metallic with the lettering “BOARDWALK” adorns the frame of the side trims known as Side Scuttles. Patterns and inscriptions can also be found on the entry bars. In addition, the side flanks of the roof at the rear side windows and the interior bar on the passenger side each bear a logo with the name of the edition model.

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk edition can be ordered with a choice of three engines: the Cooper, Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4. The first one comes with a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder powerplant which I wouldn’t recommend on a car this big. The Cooper S uses a 2-liter 4-cylinder 192 HP engine which will do nicely, while the latter choice has the same mill under the hood but the benefit of all-wheel drive included. Pricing varies depending on the market. The car can be ordered right now and deliveries will kick off in January.