Florida-based tuning shop Precision Sport Industries is one of the first aftermarket companies to start work on the new G80 BMW M3. Just a few days ago, they took ownership of an Isle of Man Green color paired with the eye popping Kyalami Orange interior. To top off the interior, they also picked the carbon fiber backed bucket seats.

To continue in perfecting the factory spec, PSI went for the most aggressive look possible. This means that the car was optioned with the larger staggered wheel setup. Running 19s in the front and 20s in the rear both fills the fender wells and puts the G80 at a beautiful stance.

The carbon fiber package from factory tastefully adds accents that add to the aggressiveness of the car. This package includes carbon fiber mirror caps, carbon fiber inserts in the front bumper, and of course, the famous carbon fiber roof. A rear spoiler that follows the trunk-line perfectly and has matching inlays following the roofs body lines.

First step in their tuning project is a trip to the dyno machine. Rumors are that the new M3 and M4 put out significant more power than the advertised 473 horsepower in the non-competition models. Take a look at the video below for an upclose look at the car!