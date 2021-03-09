2021 marks an all-time premiere for BMW M GmbH, which is set to line up not one, but four safety vehicles right in time for the start of the MotoGP season on March 28th. The all-new M3, M4 and M5 CS high-performance models, as well as the new M 1000 RR motorbike, will compose the safety fleet to be on guard at every MotoGP stage this year.

When the 2021 season kicks off in late March with the GP of Qatar in Losail, BMW M GmbH continues the over 20-year tradition of supplying the safety vehicles for the coveted motorbike competition. This year the Garching-based performance division will roll out not one, but four different models to ensure the safety and pace around the track.

Since 1999, BMW M GmbH and Dorna Sports, the patron of the MotoGP competition, have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration, which saw the Garching-based division supply the all-so needed Safety Cars in every season, with no interruption. The long-term tradition spanning over 20 years will receive a new chapter as new safety vehicles are in to make sensation at track beginning with 2021 MotoGP season, the 23rd which BMW is actively involved in.

The new Safety Squad, as BMW M likes to entitle it, is comprising four brand new additions to the M portfolio: the new M3 Competition Sedan, the new M4 Competition Coupe, the new, racetrack-honed M5 CS and the first-ever two-wheeled M product: the new M 1000 RR high-performance motorbike. The livery of the safety vehicles is special too, as BMW refrained from sticking to the classic motorsport white paintwork adorned by M decals and instead decided to feature the Safety Cars in their production colors.

The M5 CS is featured in the BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green Metallic color, the M3 Competition Sedan comes in the Frozen Dark Grey metallic, whereas the M4 Competition Coupe Safety Car ushers in in the stylish São Paulo Yellow uni color. The M 1000 RR in its role as Official Safety Bike of the MotoGP competition is the only seemingly keeping the traditional motorsport white paint finish and consequent M livery.

The lettering on the M3 Competition Sedan Safety Car and the M5 CS Safety Car is chosen in the contrasting Galvanized Gold shade, whereas the decals on the M4 Competition Coupe Safety Car are featured in pure black.

Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH, commented on the occasion: “The safety car fleet is the focal point of our involvement in the MotoGP and we are very proud to be starting the season with four new vehicles for the first time in our 20-year history as ‘Official Car of MotoGP.

Our three new safety cars are based on production models, which deliver outstanding performance and driving dynamics that make them ideally suited to appear in the MotoGP’. They will be joined by the new BMW M 1000 RR as the safety bike. The first M model on two wheels has been developed in motorsport and will meet the most exacting requirements on the racetrack. We are looking forward to the season-opener in Qatar and seeing our new fleet in action.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, further added: “With this new safety car fleet, our partner BMW M once again demonstrates their level of commitment and passion for the MotoGP. In 2021, we will be embarking on our 23rd season together and the presentation of the fleet with three new safety cars and the new safety bike is a real statement. It shows the strength and seriousness of our partnership and we are very grateful to BMW M GmbH for this involvement.”

The 2021 BMW M MotoGP Safety Car fleet will be completed at the first European race of the season, the Portugal Grand Prix scheduled for April 18, in Portimão. Joining the four new members of the squad will be the well-known BMW M8 Competition Coupe Safety Car (introduced in 2019), the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe Safety Car (introduced in 2020), the new BMW X5 M Medical Car and another new BMW M 1000 RR Safety Bike.

Scroll down for a complete gallery of the MotoGP safety vehicles supplied by BMW M GmbH.