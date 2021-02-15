At the moment, the BMW M5 CS is sort Bavaria’s media darling. Enthusiasts, can’t stop talking about the M5 CS and for good reason — it seems flipping awesome. However, there’s quite a bit of information about the M Division’s latest bruiser, information that many enthusiasts don’t know. So here’s a bit of a crash course on the new M5 CS.

In this video, we talk about the top ten things to know about the new BMW M5 CS. Chief of which is the engine. Its 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 has been upgraded for CS-duty, now making a whopping 627 horsepower. That’s more than any other production in BMW history. In fact, it’s the most powerful production BMW engine in history, just passing the McLaren F1, with its naturally-aspirated V12.

Shockingly, that power, along with the M5 CS’ reduction in weight, gives it the best power-to-weight ratio of any M car in history. It’s hard to believe that a two-ton-plus luxury sedan can have the best power-to-weight ratio of any BMW, better even than the iconic E46 M3 CSL, but it’s true.

It also gets yellow headlights, just like the BMW M8 Gran Coupe special edition model, and it’s a seriously cool look. Its reminiscent of classic racing cars and really gives the BMW M5 CS a unique vibe. We think BMW should give more cars yellow headlights.

Potentially most interesting is the back seat, surprisingly. The back of the M5 CS features two racing bucket seats, rather than a traditional bench. Don’t expect rear passengers to be too comfy back there, as the seats are extremely sporty. However, they allow for any M5 CS owners to bring three adult friends along to the race track and have a blast. How many people will do that? Likely none but it’s awesome that they can.

These are just a few of the ten different things you should know about BMW M’s latest entry. Check out our video below for the rest.