After featuring the new BMW M4 with M Performance Parts just yesterday, today we have another photo gallery. This time is the G80 M3 Sedan which is adorned with M Performance Parts. It also features the Toronto Red color. At the center of those new M Performance Parts is the exhaust system. For the first time, the aftermarket exhaust sports a triangular layout of its titanium pipes and is placed in the middle of the diffuser. The lightweight exhaust system has flap control and weighs around five kilograms less than standard exhaust. It also delivers a sportier sound (video here), thanks to the exhaust gas routing. In addition, the exhaust system is around seven kilograms lighter than the standard version.

Next, we have the extensive offering of aero parts. It all starts at the front with the M Performance carbon front attachment, the M Performance carbon front splitter and the carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. Viewed from the side, you can immediately spot the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims. At the rear, the M Performance carbon rear winglets and the distinctive M Performance carbon rear spoiler add the perfect finishing touches.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper tuning project without some special wheels and upgraded brakes. Directly derived from the BMW Motorsport long-distance brake pads, M Performance sports brake pads guarantee shorter braking distances, better response characteristics and high thermal resistance.

The ride quality gets upgraded as well. The M Performance sports suspension was developed and tuned on various different racetracks. The coilover suspension permits an infinitely variable reduction of ride height of between five and twenty millimeters (recommended lowering -10 mm vs. the M base model).

Inside, you’re getting the M Performance Pro steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. In addition to the standard leather-covered steering wheel trim, the optional M Performance steering wheel trim Carbon/Alcantara and, optionally, the M Performance steering wheel Carbon/Leather each with M Performance lettering are available. Naturally, carbon fiber trims are spread throughout the entire cabin. To see more images and video, click in the gallery below:

[Photos: Fabian Kirchbauer]