The BMW M Power Days continue in Munich and so does the M3/M4 coverage. Today, we have a new set of images portraying the G82 M4 with a Motorsport livery and the entire suite of M Performance Parts. The extensive range of M Performance Parts will also be available at market launch (March 2021) of the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4. For the most part, the M Performance Parts fulfill functional requirements in terms of lightweight construction and aerodynamics.

A New Exhaust System

The M Performance Exhaust system for the new M3 and M4 is the first of its kind. It features a triangular layout of its titanium pipes and is placed in the middle of the diffuser. The lightweight exhaust system has flap control and weighs around five kilograms less than standard exhaust. It also delivers a sportier sound, thanks to the exhaust gas routing.

A Sportier Suspension and Brakes

The M Performance sports suspension was developed and tuned on various different racetracks. The coilover suspension permits an infinitely variable reduction of ride height of between five and twenty millimeters (recommended lowering -10 mm vs. the M base model). Directly derived from the BMW Motorsport long-distance brake pads, M Performance sports brake pads guarantee shorter braking distances, better response characteristics and high thermal resistance.

Carbon Fiber Parts

There is a wide range of carbon fiber M Performance Parts for the new M3 and M4. It all starts at the front with the M Performance carbon front attachment, the M Performance carbon front splitter and the carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. Viewed from the side, you can immediately spot the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims. At the rear, the M Performance carbon rear winglets and the distinctive M Performance carbon rear spoiler add the perfect finishing touches.

All this is topped by the M Performance carbon rear diffuser combined with the M Performance titanium silencer system and the M Performance titanium tailpipe trim module with ceramic coating and black matte finish. The two M brothers can be further customized even further with the M Performance Motorsport foiling. The decor set contains adhesive foils for each side in the three BMW M colors blue, red and purple and is tailor-made to match the vehicle geometry.

Plenty Of Interior Upgrades

The wide range of M Performance Parts extends inside the cabin as well. There are M Performance doorsill, M Performance front and rear floor mats and plenty of Alcantara. The open-pored, matte-coated carbon fiber is always a welcome addition to a sports car.

Next on the list of upgrades is the M Performance Pro steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. Motorsport-inspired features include the blue centre marker in the 12 o’clock position and a hand stitched M seam finished in M colors. In addition to the standard leather-covered steering wheel trim, the optional M Performance steering wheel trim Carbon/Alcantara and, optionally, the M Performance steering wheel Carbon/Leather each with M Performance lettering are available.

The M Performance steering wheel can be further upgraded with M Performance carbon shift paddles covered with an open-pored carbon fabric instead of the standard chrome surface.

Click below to see more photos and videos of the M Performance Parts:

[Photos: Fabian Kirchbauer]