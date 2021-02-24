At the moment, there are very few new M3 and M4 models in the U.S., only a handful or two, making them quite rare. So seeing a Toronto Red BMW M3 Competition on the streets of New York must have been a wild sight. In this new photoshoot, we see exactly that.

BMW of Manhattan currently has such a car in its possession and has been wisely using it to get the attention of potential customers. We recently saw the very car get a wash and a detail from AMMO NYC, and it looks stellar once it was done. Prior to that, though, the M3 Competition was take to the streets for a photoshoot.

Toronto Red is one of the very best colors the M Division has offered in some time. It’s a deep, bright red with a hint of metallic flake and it really pops. Sure, the M3’s grille is a bit of a bummer but the rest of the car, especially in this shade of red, is really quite good looking. One underappreciated aspect of the M3’s design is its switch to 4 Series headlights, rather than 3 Series headlights.

Being a Competition model, it gets black accents throughout the car, stunning black wheels and some subtle carbon fiber aero. However, the Competition model also brings more power and performance.

Under the hood, the BMW M3 Competition makes 503 horsepower (510 PS) and 443 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6. That engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive. So it will be the quickest M3 of all time when it finally hits dealerships. If you’re okay with sacrificing a bit of speed for driver engagement, go for the standard model that comes with only 473 horsepower but also a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive.

Shortly after this photoshoot, this specific BMW M3 went off to AMMO for a bath and then went to a dealer unveiling, so that potential customers could see it up close.

[Photos: @bmwnyc and @Lmnppr_]