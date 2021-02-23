Despite the strong headwinds the automotive industry is facing right now, BMW won’t press the brake pedal anytime soon. The German company announced the construction of a new training center for its Spartanburg plant in the US which will cost about $20 million and provide workforce training for generations to come. The 67,000-square feet center will be located in the current BMW campus in South Carolina and is basically a continuation of the company’s previously announced plant to invest $200 million in workforce training.

“The most important investment for BMW is our people. Our associates are the key to BMW’s success,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “The rapid pace of digitalization, electrification, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving is transforming the automotive industry. Advancing the skills of our workforce is a priority for BMW. This training center will offer a learning environment that promotes creativity, fosters innovation, and improves technical training skills.”

The new training center will replace the current BMW Training and Development Center (TDC) on Brockman-McClimon Road, which has been in operation for more than 27 years. The TDC started as temporary office space for the first BMW associates in 1993. The following year, the first production associates used the building to assemble BMW 3 Series vehicles for training. For more than two decades, the TDC has been used for both technical and professional training.

With over 1,500 cars made per day in Spartanburg, a highly-skilled workforce is a must for the Bavarian company. The construction is set to be completed in 2022 and will feature everything such a facility would need. From classrooms for both professional development and technical training to an outdoor amphitheater and a unique concept of outdoor meeting and workspace that includes wireless capabilities, everything will be covered. The training center will also be home to BMW’s well-known apprenticeship program – BMW Scholars.