The next-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer seems like it could be a bit more interesting than we originally thought. Despite being a front-wheel drive minivan, the next-gen 2 Series AT is shaping up to be a car that could actually be a bit less dull. New spy photos have shown the 2 Series AT with a new, sportier design that (dare I say it?) actually looks… good. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

Well, it looks about as good as a small minivan can look. Rather than looking like a lame-duck people mover, the second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer looks more like a big hot-hatchback. In fact, with camouflage on, it almost looks like a big Ford Focus RS at a quick glance. BMW fans might cringe at that comparison but a Focus RS is more interesting than the last-gen 2AT, so that’s actually a compliment.

Up front, it gets rather massive new grilles, though they are smaller and less absurd than those of the new 4 Series. It also gets new, sharper looking headlights, a slick roof spoiler and even subtly flared rear wheel arches. When it actually hits the road, it’s absolutely possible that it’s about as interesting to drive as a Yugo simulator but at least it will look interesting enough.

Boring as it may be, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is a great car for its customers. It’s not designed to be fun but to be a premium, comfortable and practical people mover. In that endeavor, the BMW 2AT has always been quite successful, which is why it’s sold so well. So with better looks and an improved driving experience, even if it’s still boring for enthusiasts, the next-gen 2 Series AT will likely be a very successful car for the Bavarian brand, especially if it can electrify the little minivan.

[Source: Top Image @wilcoblok on Instagram | Motor Authority]