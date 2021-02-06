As car enthusiasts, modding cars; taking a stock car and breathing new life into it, making it more personal and unique; is always incredibly tempting. However, it can also be costly, as upgrading and modding cars can get expensive quickly. So let’s take a look at the most effective way to mod your car for as little money as possible.

Exhaust

This is easily the most noticeable upgrade you can make to your car. Not only will you immediately notice the difference in sound every time you touch the go-pedal but so will everyone else around you. So upgrading your exhaust is one of the most effective upgrades you can possibly make. It’s also not too expensive. Of course, if you go for one of the higher-end exhaust brands, such as Akrapovic, you’ll spend a few thousand dollars. But there are several great exhaust brands to choose from that will cost about $1,000 or less and it’s money well spent. You’ll notice your upgrade every time you touch the gas pedal.

Here is an example of an exhaust system from the BMW M4 CS listed at only $800.

Suspension

Another upgrade that you’ll feel the entire time you’re driving your car is a suspension upgrade. While most sports cars, such as BMWs, already ride and drive well, there’s always room for improvement and a good set of coilovers will go a long way to changing your car’s feel. Not only will a proper suspension upgrade, preferably a set of adjustable coilovers, improve your car’s handling but it can often improve the ride as well. Additionally, if you do go for adjustable coilovers, versus a traditional fixed setup, you can adjust the height as well, which can improve you car’s look.

The only downside of suspension upgrades is that they can get a bit expensive and they are often expensive jobs to have done, or difficult jobs to do yourself. However, good coilovers can be had for as little as $500 and great sets can be had for under $1,000. Air suspension is also great but it’s even more complicated to install and more expensive to buy, pushing it out of this list.

You can also replace your OEM suspension for another one. Like this OEM suspension for the E46 M3.

Tires

If you really care about your car’s performance, tires are the first upgrade you need to make. What’s great about modern tire technology is that you can get great tires from several different brands with various different budgets. If you have the money to spend, there’s no replacement for Michelins. However, a good set of Hankooks will cost you half what Michelins will and will still provide an excellent balance between grip and comfort. Also, getting a dedicated set of winter tires can improve your cars performance in cold weather, which will allow it to perform to its capabilities all year long.

You can never go wrong with Michelin Cup 2 Tires, in case you’re in the mood for some track days.

ECU Tune

A simple ECU tune can make a big difference at a low cost. You can find simple DIY ECU tunes from anywhere between $200 and $2,000, depending on the car you’re tuning and level of tune you want. Either way, you can get an effective boost in power that will help make your car feel more exciting, while also usually helping to deliver better fuel efficiency in the process.

Wheels

Upgrading wheels is probably the most common car upgrade among enthusiasts. That’s because it’s the easiest to do — just jack the car up and swap the wheels on (as long as they have tires, of course). New wheels can also drastically change the look of your car, which will make you happier each and every time you get in and out of it. The only real drawback is that getting properly good wheels can be a bit expensive. Still, there are decent inexpensive wheels on the market that will improve the look of your car without breaking the bank.

Our friends at HRE Wheels have a wide range of products, from affordable ones to high-end wheels. If you’re still looking for a pre-owned set, then you can always grab a set like the HRE FF01 Tarmac.

Those five upgrades can completely transform the look, feel and potential of your car and, if you’re smart with your shopping, you can do it all on a relatively low budget. Especially so if you shop on the second-hand market. Apps like Modfind can help you find used parts that can massively upgrade your car on the cheap and you can find them in your area, from like-minded enthusiasts. So if you have been wanting to upgrade your car but are afraid of the cost, check out apps like Modfind and you’ll be surprised at what you can do to your car on your budget.

You can download ModFind on Apple AppStore and Google Play.

This series of car tuning articles is sponsored by ModFind. The opinions expressed in this post are based on my personal view.

[Top Image: IND Distribution]