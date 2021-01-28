The German tuning shop is once again back with another exciting project. Their latest Manhart MHX5 800 brings some impressive power to the table which turns the “basic” X5 M into the ultimate SUV. Starting with the 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine – making stock 625 PS and 750 Newton meters of torque – the tuning shop now delivers 823 PS under the hood of this X5 M. The extremely powerful X5 is now perfectly suited to comfortably bring your own track car the next race.

The impressive power is achieved through the Manhart performance kit, the intercooler and, of course, the ECU remapping. The torque levels were also raised to 1,080 Newton Meters which should deliver an even more explosive standard sprint.

But they haven’t stopped here. Manhart also offers stainless steel exhaust system with four 100-millimeter tailpipes, and above all a transmission upgrade for the eight-speed automatic. Handling is also tweaked with springs that lower the SUV by 30 millimeters. For maximum volume and an even more impressive sound, the Wuppertal-based company also offers race downpipes without a catalytic converter and gasoline particle filter, but this variant is only available for export and is expressly sold without TÜV approval.

The MHX5 800 comes with the Manhart Concave One forged wheels measuring 10.5×22 inches. The tires used are 295/30ZR22 in size. There are plenty of visual upgrades too, from the various gold trims to new carbon fiber parts. A new hood with GTR intakes is included, along with a new front spoiler, rear diffuser, and enhanced side skirts. A brake system upgrade is also available as an option. Inside, Manhart includes their MHX5 800 Steering and shift panels made from carbon fiber.

Manhart does not give any information about the performance of the MHX5 800, but there is no doubt that this powerful variant of this X5 M will be faster than the stock car.