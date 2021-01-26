Not surprisingly the new 2021 BMW M5 CS has leaked ahead of its debut today at 6PM EST. The first leaked images popped up on the interwebs and on social media hours ago, and we can now share one of them. The embargo is still in full place, so the technical details and other fine details will have to stay under wraps. The two images leaked show the front and top view of the first ever BMW M5 CS. Fair to say, this is arguably one of the best looking M5s ever made, if not the best M car today.

Just a few weeks ago, BMW M CEO Markus Flasch shared some of the M5 CS details with the world. At the time, we learned that the F90 M5 CS will bring 625 horsepower, up from 617 hp in the M5 Competition. BMW also managed to shed some weight – around 70 kilograms. Herr Flasch also mentioned that the interior will see carbon bucket seats up front and individual seating in the back. So no bench for three people which likely saved some kilos.

The Gold Bronze elements seen throughout the car are also exclusive to the M5 CS, starting with the badge on the kidneys and continuing with the M5 CS-exclusive wheels in Gold Bronze also. Behind those wheels you will find carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers. At the front you will also notice the yellow rings which were until now specific to the First Edition models. The hood is a derivation of the one seen on the new M3 and M4, and looks fantastic on the M5 CS. When fitted with ultra-sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires — 285 and 275-section tires, back and front respectively — the BMW M5 CS should feel considerably sharper than the current M5 Competition!

We all know the standard M5 is fast enough to deform your eyeballs under full-throttle acceleration. However, it’s still a big, heavy sedan with enough luxury to satisfy everyone. So you’d never expect such a car to lap any track faster than a purpose-built, track-ready sports car. Except that’s just what happened last year, as a BMW M5 CS prototype lapped the Lausitzring faster than a 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3. The lap time was done by AutoBild’s Guido Naumann, who record a very impressive 1:31.88 in the BMW M5 CS. Compare that to the previous-generation Porsche 911 GT3’s 1:32.00 and the M5 CS is only faster by a fraction of a second.

So quite an exciting new model from BMW M, therefore, stay tuned for more details later today!

[Images: wilcoblok on Instagram]