BMW has just unveiled the all-new M5 CS and, not surprisingly, it is rendered as one of the best, if not the best BMW car on sale today. But to “sample” the new M5 CS by ourselves, the BMW M folks invited us to the M Studio in Garching to have a first look at the car. Following the most stringent COVID-19 safety protocols, we were allowed in to spend quite some extensive time with the M5 CS. So first things first: What’s new with the top of the line M5?

Let’s start with the easy one. A revised engine. Powering the M5 CS is the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 as every other M5, except it’s been massaged to make 627 horsepower, up just ten ponies, yet its torque rating of 553 lb-ft remains unchanged. According to BMW, though, its 0-60 mph time has dropped to 2.9 seconds, versus the 3.1 seconds flat for the M5 Competition. The BMW M5 CS sprints from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.4 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph). The rest of the powertrain is the same as every other M5; an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive. So the slight performance increase is due more to the M5 CS losing some weight and adding grip than the minor power bump.

Next is the weight loss. The carbon diet combined with lightweight bucket seats, similar to those found in the new M3 Competition, and forged lightweight wheels to further bring the weight down. Much like its smaller M2 CS cousin, the M5 CS gets a carbon fiber roof, hood, rear spoiler, front splitter, rear diffuser and mirror caps. So the European spec M5 CS shows a weight loss of 70 kilograms compared with the M5 Competition. The U.S.-bound models are 230 lbs lighter than the Competition spec.

The M Division has also given this M5 CS some proper thought and it shows when you see what’s under its skin. Springs are ten percent stiffer, the ride height has dropped 0.2 inches (5 mm), front negative camber has been increased, there’s a firmer rear anti-roll bar and the tow-link ball-joint mounts are also stiffer. Even the engine mounts are stiffer, by almost 2,000 in-lbs. BMW M has also tuned the Dynamic Damper Control to work with the stiffer springs and chassis.

Furthermore, the 20″ Gold Bronze wheels — 285/35/20 at the rear and 275/35/20 at the front — are now wrapped in no-cost optional Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires — 285/35/20 at the rear and 275/35/20 at the front, which are some of the most aggressive street tires you can get at the moment.

Only three colors are available. The standard color is Brands Hatch Grey metallic, with two optional colors; Frozen Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Deep Green metallic. The interior comes in but one color scheme — black with red accents. If you want gold brake calipers instead of red ones, you can have those at no extra cost.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at this exclusive video.