Despite the effects of the Corona pandemic on the market, BMW M reported another sales record year in 2020. The number of BMW M automobiles sold represents a 6 percent increase over 2019 to 144,218 units. The sales increase was aided by new models, like the BMW X5 M and X6 M, and the more limited BMW M2 CS. In the high-performance model sector alone – without the M Performance automobiles – BMW M increased the number of worldwide deliveries by 4 percent vs. the year 2019.

Furthermore, in the U.S., the most important market for BMW M automobiles, as well as in China, new records were achieved. In both Russia and Korea, it was possible to increase sales by more than 60 percent, and in Italy by 47 percent. And in the UK, too, the number of vehicles delivered exceeded our expectations. “We notice a steadily growing demand in all relevant markets for BMW M automobiles,” explains Thomas Felbermair, head of Sales and Marketing at BMW M GmbH. “Because of this and thanks to the engagement of our strong dealer network, we have been outstandingly successful in coping with the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

The numbers are even more impressive considering that cars like the F80 M3 and F82 M4 were not in production in Europe. So 2021 is shaping up to be another great year for the Motorsport division with new models like the M5 CS (to be unveiled this month), the G80 M3 and G82 M4. The M3 Touring might also be unveiled this year, but sales are likely to commence in 2022.

And as anticipated by us, BMW M will unveil an electrified M vehicle in 2021. Markus Flasch announces “a year full of surprises” but no words on the electrified M car. Our bets are still on the bespoke BMW X8 M plug-in hybrid.

2022 will be the year in which the BMW M celebrates 50 years of its existence, so the M boss promises some special edition models which might be unveiled later this year.