The BMW X8 M will be a completely bespoke M car, built from the ground up by the M Division and not on the platform of any existing BMW model. The first-in-history X8 is quite of a long-time coming, just like the X7. For the G07 X7 to appear, it took more than 12 years for the Bavarians to offer a proper answer for the GL-Class/GLS of arch-rival Mercedes-Benz. Recently, new spy shots of the G09 X8 have surfaced on the Internet.

Based on those spy shots, rendering artists got to work to portray what the X8 M might look like. This latest one comes from @bmw43_ on Instagram and showcases a massive and bold crossover. The kidney grille is certainly smaller than on the X7, while the iconic headlights feature a split design with sleek graphics. The bumper is also worth of an M sportscar, with two large air curtains. Furthermore, the hood is reminiscent of the one on the new M3/M4.

Officially greenlighted in 2019, the BMW X8 M won’t just be the coupe model of the X7. If the X5 and X6 are quite similar in most aspects apart from the different roofline and silhouette, the forthcoming G99 X8 M is conceived to be the pinnacle of X models, a proper, high-riding premium vehicle. Furthermore, the future BMW X8 M is a direct hit at the Stuttgart rival, which lacks any competitor in this upscale niche. Same goes for the Ingolstadt-based Audi which only sells the Q8 at the top of their lineup.

We expect inside a posh, upscale look inside, dramatically different than the one on the X7. More refined materials, full leather upholsteries, new digital screens together with a possibly new OS interface (BMW Operating System 8.0) could also be on track to appear on the X8 M.

The future BMW X8 M models could come in two flavors: the standard version, with an output of 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp), and the upper-end X8 M Competition, which is set to become the first electrified ///M model in history. The future X8 M Competition will pack a hybrid powertrain combining a V8 petrol engine and an electric unit that together will raise the peak output up to staggering 552 kW / 750 PS (740 hp).