Looking at how auto sales have evolved in 2020, it looks to us like we’re getting closer to an all-electric future at a faster pace than anticipated. BMW announced that sales of its electrified cars have gone up by 31.8 percent and that’s a strong increase in a year when car sales as a whole have gone down. With that in mind, one can’t help but think of how fast this transition is happening. Not that long ago, most cars on sale used naturally aspirated engines, which are more desirable to enthusiasts than more efficient turbocharged engines. Which means used performance cars with N/A engines might become very valuable in the future, one of them being the E92 M3.

The two-generation-old M3 model was one of the last cars made by the Bavarians with a non-turbocharged engine. As a matter of fact, the last ever BMW made with an aspirated mill under the hood was a BMW E93 M3 Convertible. That may seem like eons ago but, in reality, only seven and a half years have passed since the last of these cars were assembled in July 2013. And what a great ending it was. But because the E92 M3 was the last M car ever made with a naturally-aspirated engine, its prices could start to shoot up in the coming years.

The M3 was powered by the S65 4.0 liter naturally aspirated engine we all loved from the moment it was launched. Compared to powerplants used in today’s M cars, the old E92 M3 feels slow but the character it has can’t be denied. This is of those kinds of engines that needs to be revved into oblivion to get the most out of them, to access all of the 414 horsepower (420 PS). It also has a great sound throughout the rev range and an incredibly sharp throttle response.

One can easily see why these cars can definitely become a collector’s item in the future. Apart from the fact that they’re M3s, which brings a special status of its own, we’re also talking about a car with a proper, high-revving, naturally aspirated V8 developed by the M division and the last such mill ever to be sold by BMW. Of course, there are reliability concerns with the S65 engine, as it tends to have rod-bearing issues if not properly maintained and looked after. However, with the proper care, the S65 engine can last a long time.

All in all, there are definitely enough reasons to hold on to your M3 and wait for some time, before deciding to sell. If you also keep your car in storage, with a low mileage count, you could be looking at a really good return in a few years’ time.