As 2020 is coming to an end, few people will be sad to see it go. Sure, for most this was a terrible year but for some people it brought new opportunities forward. For BMW electrified vehicles it was the best year yet and things are not showing signs of slowing down. Awards kept pouring in from all around the world, confirming the good work the Bavarian car maker has been putting in.

The BMW 330e was the most acclaimed model, with the most titles on its side. The plug-in hybrid model won the “Goldenen Lenkrad” by “Auto Bild” and “Bild am Sonntag” and the “Auto Trophy” by “Auto Zeitung”. Back at the start of the year, British magazine “What Car?” had named the BMW 330e Sedan “Best Executive Car” and “Best Plug-in-Hybrid”, and added an “Electric Car Award” to the collection in August 2020. The plug-in hybrid also earned the “Best Company Car” prize from both “Autocar and “Parkers” magazine.

The 330e wasn’t the only winner though. The brilliant BMW X5 xDrive45e was also recognized by various outlets around the world. It won the “Electric Car Award” from What Car? in the UK and was also named “Best Large Premium SUV” by “Auto Express” magazine and “Best Large Plug-in-Hybrid” by online portal “Car Buyer”. Meanwhile, “Car Buyer” handed the title of “Best Large Company Car” to the BMW 530e Sedan.

The BMW iX3, even though it may not be on sale everywhere just yet, also managed to snag a couple of accolades recently. This happened in China, where the car is already available in dealerships and where it is being made. The national publications “miaodongche30”, “Auto World”, “sohu.com” and “zhongshulaila” rated the BMW iX3 as the new arrival of the year against the other electric vehicles on sale in China. Here’s to an even better 2021!