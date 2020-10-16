BMW has just released a photo gallery of the updated 530e plug-in hybrid. The entry-level 5 Series PHEV received some upgrades in 2019. According to BMW, a more powerful battery will increase the electric range to up to 57 kilometers and reduce CO2 emissions by 20 per cent. BMW now states that the combined fuel consumption is 1.5 to 2.0 liters of petrol per 100 kilometers. The combined power consumption should be between 20.3 and 24.3 kWh per 100 kilometers.

BMW 530e eDrive Edition boasts a hybrid configuration with a peak output of 252 PS (249 hp). The electrified business sedan uses the same 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder powerplant and electric motor as the 330e. Like on the 330e, the maximum system torque is 420 Nm. However, given the vehicle’s mass, the fuel consumption for the 530 e is estimated between 2.2 and 2.0 l / 100 km.

Also a novelty for the 530e is the addition of an optional xDrive with all-wheel drive which will set the standard consumption between 1.8 and 2.4 liters. With the standard charging cable the process takes up to six hours, while BMW specifies about 3.5 hours charge time with a Level 2 cable. The BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive feature an auxiliary air conditioning system.

The BMW 530e Sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. The BMW 530e xDrive Sedan completes the standard sprint in 6.2 seconds. The top speed of both models is 235 km/h.

In the AUTO eDRIVE standard setting, purely electric driving is possible up to a speed of 110 km/h. After switching to the MAX eDRIVE mode, the BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan can even travel at speeds of up to 140 km/h with zero local emissions. An acoustic pedestrian protection function is part of the hybrid-specific standard equipment.

BMW Live Cockpit ConnectedDrive with its fully digital display design is also available inside as special equipment. It includes a high-resolution instrument cluster with diagonal screen dimensions of 12.3 inches behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch control display.

To see more photos, click the photo gallery below: