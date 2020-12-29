BMW Malaysia launches a limited edition of the popular 5 Series sedan. The BMW 530i M Sport Dark Shadow is a limited run edition and is designed with a blacked-out look. The Dark Shadow Edition features the exclusive Carbon Black color paired with the Shadow Line package. Include in this package is a black window trim, high-gloss black kidney grille and 20-inch M Performance alloy wheels – model 669M – finished in Orbit Grey.

Inside, the BMW 530i M Sport Dark Shadow Edition was fitted with black Dakota leather trim which also gets blue stitching. There is also an option for a Cognac leather trim. As you’d expect, there are no changes under the hood though. The 530i is powered by the B48 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 252 hp from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic.

The model will be officially launched on BMW Shop Online from the 4th of January where customers can place bookings for this particular mode. There are only 36 units available. The total cost of this 530i M Sport Shadow Edition is RM392,800. That’s around $97,000 when converted to U.S. dollars. The Shadow Line trim and M Performance wheel set are worth RM37,000 when specified separately, according to BMW Malaysia.