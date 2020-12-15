In the Australian market, prices for new vehicles can become shockingly high, especially when it comes to premium vehicles. BMW is, of course, included in this category so if you’re looking for a new one, you might want to make sure you’re ready to spend some big bucks. The pricing and allocation for the BMW X5 M and X6 M First Edition models were recently announced and neither will be happily accepted.

The two limited-run, First Edition models will be truly rare in Australia. BMW announced only 250 units of each will be made worldwide but out of that batch, only four BMW X5 M First Edition and four BMW X6 M First Edition models will make it down under. That’s not all though. The pricing for them will kick off at AU$264,900 (US$199,495) and AU$273,900 (US$206,272), respectively. At current exchange rates, those prices are more than an Audi R8 V10 Performance, Porsche 911 GT3 and even an ALPINA B5 Touring, which is faster than both M SUVs and just as practical.

If you’re interested in one and want to secure a build slot, you’ll have to place an AUD5,000 deposit and then head to your preferred dealer to start configuring your car. For reference, the models will be coming dressed up in Frozen Marina Bay Blue for the X5 M and Frozen Dark Silver for the X6 M and will have a special combination of features. The exterior will have carbon fiber bits like the mirror covers, while inside you get a bi-tone Silverstone/Night Blue Merino leather upholstery.

All cars get a carbon fiber trim inside with the mention it’s a ‘First Edition 1/250’ on it. Standard equipment also includes a panoramic glass roof, rear roller sun blinds, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, BMW Drive Recorder and others. Deliveries for these special models will kick off in the first quarter of 2021, although no official date has been provided yet.