The new BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition models can now be ordered in the First Edition specifications. The limited edition models bring an air of exclusivity to the high-performance SUV lineup. The two special-edition newcomers will be produced at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US in a limited run of 250 examples each and can be ordered with immediate effect.

The BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver special paint finish available exclusively for the special-edition models showcases the exterior design of the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition. This matte paint finish highlights the muscular proportions and M details of the body design come. The two special-edition cars can also be specified with the BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue special paint finish. This exterior shade is one of the BMW special finishes now available ex-factory for the BMW X5 M Competition, BMW X6 M Competition, BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7.

The high-quality paint finishes team up with M light-alloy wheels in star-spoke design with a Jet Black, high-gloss finish available exclusively for the special-edition models. The wheels (front: 21-inch, rear: 22-inch) are fitted with mixed-size tires. The exterior styling also includes selected body elements made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Like the M Carbon exterior mirror caps for the two special-edition models, the M Carbon rear spoiler for the new BMW X6 M Competition prepares the car for the race track. An M Carbon engine compartment cover is likewise part of First Edition specification.

BMW Individual Merino full leather trim in exclusive bi-color Silverstone/Midnight Blue ensures the interior and BMW Individual paint finishes fit together neatly. Black Alcantara inserts in the seat bolsters and contrast stitching in Sakhir Orange emphasize the sporting contours of the M multifunction seats. Taking its cue from the leather-covered instrument panel, the BMW Individual headliner in Alcantara is likewise in Midnight Blue.

The CFRP is also featured in the interior of the special-edition models. Adornments include Carbon Fibre interior trim strips available in a special, market-specific design. The silver-colored “First Edition 1/250” lettering – which is applied to the carbon-fibre strip before the clear coat seal – highlights the exclusive character of the special-edition models.