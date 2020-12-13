After seeing spy photos of the upcoming BMW X3 LCI, it was obvious that an X4 variant was also on its way, as well as M Division versions of both. In these new spy photos, we get to see the BMW X4 , heavily covered in camouflaged, with a new grille design. (We don’t own the spy photos but we can see them here)

The current, pre-LCI BMW X4 M has relatively small grille, especially when compared to cars like the 4 Series and M4. Now, it will get be getting quite a bit larger but still nowhere near as large as its new siblings’. Though, at least judging from the spy photos, it doesn’t look bad. Maybe that’s just how it looks in comparison to the 4 Series grille.

As for the headlights, they’re now slimmer and feature more angular light elements on the inside. It might seem a bit obvious to point out that the BMW X4 M retains the brand’s signature twin-halo headlight design but with BMW changing so much about its design lately, nothing is sacred anymore. So we’re happy to see that, despite getting new headlights, the BMW X4 M will retain the headlight design staple.

Out back, the test mule is covered in camouflage , so we can’t see much. Though, from what we can tell, it won’t be changing much, which is par for the course with BMW LCIs. The Bavarians rarely change much about the back end of their cars with LCI updates and the X4 M seems to be no different.

The BMW X4 M should also be getting a bit of a tech and style upgrade on the inside. So it should get the brand’s latest iDrive system and screen, along with the Live Cockpit Professional digital instrument panel as most other BMWs. It could also get the new shift lever seen in other new M cars, which features leather and aluminum and is a big upgrade over the Transformer-foot shift lever of the current X4 M.

We doubt there will be any mechanical changes, so expect the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6, either either 473 or 503 horsepower, for the standard and Competition specs, respectively. Considering the X4 M is one of the most fun M cars you can buy, this is likely a good thing.

[Source: Motor Authority]