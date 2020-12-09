Today we’re taking a look at a rather unusual drag race. The guys from CarWow decided to pit three cars against each other, even though they compete in completely different classes. But that’s not the only thing that makes this drag race peculiar and, might I add, it’s the least of the worries. For BMW fans, the BMW M340i Touring seems a bit out of its league here, something that usually doesn’t happen with the M340i, thanks to its immense performance. However, when it goes up against stout competition, it might be in trouble.

We all know how fast this M Performance car is. We also know, however, that the cars it’s going up against are even more powerful. The BMW relies on a 3.0 liter straight-six engine developing from 374 horsepower in Europe to 382 horsepower in the US. This being shot in the UK, the BMW M340i in the video is the less powerful model. Even so, it will still do 62 mph from standstill in 4.4 seconds, thanks to all-wheel drive and the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV (or Quadrifoglio Verde) is one of the fastest SUVs on the market today. This is the most hardcore SUV you can get with an Alfa Badge on it and the numbers speak for themselves. The Stelvio QV uses a 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6 developing 510 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. This makes it the most powerful car here. It also has an 8-speed automatic gearbox, launch control and all-wheel drive.

Last but not least, the Mercedes-AMG A45. This car is the undeniable king of the hot hatches. It may have the smallest engine here, a ‘measly’ 2-liter, but it has the biggest power/cc ratio of them all, with 421 HP. It is also the lightest car here and comes with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive. Will it win? Well, this is where the twist comes in but I won’t ruin the fun, I’ll let you find out what it is on your own.