As a car enthusiast, it’s almost uncomfortable to admit that there are some genuinely good cars in the small premium SUV segment. Cars like the BMW X3, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Volvo XC60 are all great little SUVs that are both nice to drive and luxurious to sit in. However, there’s a newcomer from South Korea that very well may shake up the entire segment — the Genesis GV70.

We knew the GV70 was on its way, as Genesis teased its reveal a couple of months back. However, it’s officially here now and it’s shaping up to be an impressive little SUV. If the Genesis G70 sedan is anything to go by, the rest of the segment — especially the Germans — need to be very concerned.

On the outside, the Genesis GV70 is a handsome thing. We’ve already seen the car before, so that’s no surprise, but it’s still nice to know that there will be another good looking car in the segment. What’s refreshing about the GV70 is that it doesn’t look like it’s trying to copy the Germans; it has its own unique character. The split headlights, large but clean grille, crisp shoulder line and split taillights are unique and stylish. When it hits the road, the GV70 will rival the Stelvio and XC60 for the title of best looking SUV in the segment.

Inside, it features is sharp, modern looking cabin with nice looking materials and a luxurious design. The dashboard air vents that seem continuous, into the door panels and even the gauge cluster housing, is a very slick design and the massive widescreen infotainment display looks crisp and clean. It looks nothing like the other cars in the segment, which is refreshing in a time when all automakers seem to copy-cat each other.

The Genesis GV70 is based off of the same rear-wheel drive architecture as the fantastic G70 sedan, which bodes well for its handling characteristics. We loved the G70 and felt that it rivaled the very best in the segment, even beating out most. In the U.S. market, two engines will be available; a 2.5 liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 3.5 liter twin-turbocharged V6. The four-pot makes 300 horsepower and the V6 makes 375 horsepower.

No performance times have been released but expect them to be on par with the BMW X3’s. So the four-cylinder model should reach 60 mph in the mid-to-low five second range and the six-cylinder model should do the sprint in the low four-second range.

We’re very interested and excited to see more of the Genesis GV70. So far, every other Genesis model has been very impressive and we loved the G70. So if the GV70 can be as good to drive, just with a much nicer interior and more practicality, it’s going to be a dangerous competitor in the segment.